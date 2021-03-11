LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A jackknifed semi-truck on the 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks created a traffic mess Thursday morning.
The crash occurred at around 4:40 a.m. on the northbound 405 Freeway, near the 101 Freeway, according to California Highway Patrol.
The driver of the big-rig could not immediately be found, CHP reported. It's unclear if anyone was hurt.
The transition ramp from the northbound 405 Freeway to the southbound 101 Freeway was shut down. There was no estimate on when it would reopen.
Sky2 showed traffic backed up for miles. Morning commuters were advised to avoid the area.
The cause of the crash was unknown.