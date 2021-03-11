PASADENA (CBSLA) — A former school principal was charged Thursday with pocketing thousands of dollars from Inglewood High School and Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Pasadena.
Kyle Douglas, 50, was charged with one count each of misappropriation of public funds, forgery, and grand theft. He pleaded not guilty Thursday to the charges, and is scheduled to return to court on April 23.
According to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s office, Douglas negotiated a contract in 2017 with a company for private use of the school’s parking lot, but did not receive authorization and made a $57,000 profit from the deal.
Two years later, when he was principal of Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Pasadena, Douglas allegedly collected about $10,000 for a student trip to China and never paid the company he hired to organize the trip.
Woodrow Wilson Middle School closed at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
"Betraying students, their parents and school administrators is the ultimate failure for those who are the face and voice of a school," Gascon said in a statement.
The District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate the case.