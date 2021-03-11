LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are arriving in Southern California, and there’s an effort to get the word out that it’s just as effective as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
Dr. Mark Ghaly, who heads up the state's Health and Human Services Department, was one of the people who rolled up their sleeves Thursday to get the one-dose shot. He reiterated the importance of getting people vaccinated in underserved areas.
"Any vaccine you have a chance to get, is the right vaccine for you," Ghaly said. "One-shot convenience is a nice thing. I certainly like it."
The mobile vaccine clinic at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza plans to vaccinate up to 350 people a day.
Another clinic at the Covina Transit Center, 1126 N. Citrus Ave. in Covina, will also begin offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting Saturday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. The vaccines will be scheduled and administered by Albertsons Pharmacy, and residents can get to the clinic by taking Foothill Transit Line 281, which runs from Glendora to Puente Hills Mall, and Line 490, a Commuter Express line to downtown Los Angeles.
The vaccination site is tentatively scheduled to run every other Saturday in March. To schedule an appointment, visit mhealthcoach.net.