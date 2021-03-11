LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — San Bernardino and Ventura counties both reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Thursday. Riverside County did not release updated numbers.
San Bernardino County health officials reported 162 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 27 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 288,297 cases and 3,225 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 283,305 had recovered.
There were 219 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Thursday, 48 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease in overall admissions from Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, San Bernardino County reported that 426,955 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents. More information about who's eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county's website.
Ventura County health officials reported 106 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 78,605 cases and 917 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 77,110 had recovered.
There were 65 coronavirus patients hospitalized Thursday, 22 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a slight increase in ICU admissions.
As of Wednesday, Ventura County reported that it had administered 239,620 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 168,630 first doses and 70,990 second doses. More information about who's eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county's website.
As of Thursday evening, San Bernardino County had performed 2,560,332 tests and Ventura County had performed 1,181,883 tests.