ELYSIAN PARK (CBSLA) — The pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle came to an end Thursday after officers with the California Highway Patrol successfully deployed a spike strip on the 5 Freeway in Elysian Park.
The pursuit started in the Santa Clarita area at about 3:45 p.m. and continued southbound on the 5 Freeway through the San Fernando Valley, through Griffith Park and Atwater Village before ending about 40 minutes later in Elysian Park near Dodger Stadium.
According to initial reports, the vehicle was reported stolen out of the Concord area, in Northern California, after family members allegedly took the vehicle without permission.
The pursuit ended on the 5 Freeway after CHP officers were able to successfully deploy a spike strip across the highway that the vehicle was driven directly over.
The passenger immediately exited the vehicle and was taken into custody. The driver was forcibly removed from the vehicle by police and was also taken into custody.