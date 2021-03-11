SEAL BEACH (CBSLA) — Police need help Thursday finding the driver whose car hydroplaned from Pacific Coast Highway and into a Seal Beach restaurant.
Seal Beach police officers responding to a burglary alarm at Taco Surf, 16281 Pacific Coast Highway, found no burglars, but instead discovered structural damage to a corner of the closed and unoccupied restaurant.READ MORE: Knife-Wielding Suspect Shot By Police During Violent Robbery At Costa Mesa 7-Eleven
The officers reviewed the restaurant’s surveillance video, which showed a truck that had been driving north on Pacific Coast Highway hydroplaning across several lanes of traffic, spinning out of control, and hitting the building. After the collision, the driver was last seen driving away north on Pacific Coast Highway.READ MORE: Evacuation Orders Remain Thursday After Mudslide Hits Silverado Canyon During Storm
Police are now searching for the suspect vehicle. It is believed to be an older model, light gray or silver pick-up truck, with an extended cab and tinted windows. The vehicle would have sustained major collision damage to the entire right passenger side.MORE NEWS: Jackknifed Big Rig On 405 Freeway In Sherman Oaks Backs Up Traffic For Mile
Anyone with information about the crash or the suspect vehicle can contact Officer Erin Enos at (562) 799-4100 ext. 1605 or via email at eenos@sealbeachca.gov.