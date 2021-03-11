LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Health officials Thursday extended a beach water use advisory, warning residents to avoid beaches around storm drains, creeks, and rivers after this week’s rainfall.
The advisory, issued by Los Angeles County Health Officer Dr. Muntu Davis, will be in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday and could be extended depending on further rainfall.READ MORE: Exclusive: IE Mother Reunited With Newborn After Harrowing Battle With COVID-19
Bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers after a rainfall. People who enter the water in these areas could become ill.READ MORE: Man Pleads Not Guilty To Kidnapping 11-Month-Old Girl
Recorded information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day on the county’s beach closure hotline: 1-800-525-5662. Information is also available online.MORE NEWS: Live Updates: Biden Directs All States To Make All Adults Eligible For COVID-19 Vaccine By May 1
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)