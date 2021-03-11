LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/CBS) – Trevor Noah takes the stage to host the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards® live on CBS2 Sunday, Mar. 14 at 5pm, with an ecore presentation at 5pm. The show will also be streamed on Paramount+!

Performers this year include Taylor Swift, Cardi B, Miranda Lambert, Roddy Ricch, Harry Styles, and DaBaby.

READ: Full list of 2021 GRAMMY Performers

What else can fans expect? Glad you asked…

How can I watch or stream the 2021 GRAMMY Awards?

The GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from The Staples Center and will air on CBS2, as well as stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Who’s nominated for a 2021 GRAMMY Award?

Dozens of hitmakers are nominated for a golden gramophone across 83 categories this year, with Beyoncé leading the way at nine nominations. Other nominees include Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Lady Gaga, and Brittany Howard.

READ: The Complete List Of 2021 GRAMMY Award Nominees

Who’s performing at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards?

– Bad Bunny

– Black Pumas

– Cardi B

– BTS

– Brandi Carlile

– DaBaby

– Doja Cat

– Billie Eilish

– Mickey Guyton

– Haim

– Brittany Howard

– Miranda Lambert

– Lil Baby

– Dua Lipa

– Chris Martin

– John Mayer

– Megan Thee Stallion

– Maren Morris

– Post Malone

– Roddy Ricch

– Harry Styles

– Taylor Swift

Who will be presenting at the 2021 GRAMMY Awards?

In addition to offering memorable music performances, the 2021 GRAMMY Awards will also pay tribute to independent venues that have been greatly impacted by the pandemic. From bartenders to box office managers, the people who work day-to-day at iconic live music venues like Troubadour (Los Angeles), Hotel Café (Los Angeles), the Apollo Theater (New York City), and The Station Inn (Nashville) will present awards for various categories throughout the evening.

How can I watch the GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony, Pre-Show and Red Carpet Coverage, and the Wrap Show?

Music’s Biggest Night kicks off with the Premiere Ceremony, featuring eight special performances and more than 70 GRAMMYs awarded across music genres ranging from classical and jazz to R&B, Global music, and more. Tune in on GRAMMY.com or on YouTube to celebrate nominees, winners, and outstanding creators working behind the scenes.

For the pre-show and red carpet coverage, GRAMMY Live takes you behind-the-scenes with backstage access, retrospectives from GRAMMY history including Album of the Year and Best New Artist, pre-show interviews, Premiere Ceremony highlights, and GRAMMY Debates with Watson. Watch on GRAMMY.com or on Facebook Live.

Finally, don’t miss a beat and check out the greatest moments of the 2021 GRAMMYs, featuring a full recap of the night’s winners, performance and fashion highlights, backstage interviews, and more! Watch on GRAMMY.com or Facebook Live.

What else can I stream on Paramount+?

Paramount+ is the home of live sports, breaking news, and a mountain of entertainment.

That means you get loads of live sports like NFL on CBS, NCAA March Madness, Primetime shows like NCIS and Young Sheldon, and, of course, live specials like the 63rd Annual GRAMMY® Awards.

Paramount+ is also the new streaming home to CBSN, CBS Sports HQ, and ET Live, each offering unique 24/7 coverage of the world.

As for that mountain, Paramount+ has more than 24 exclusive original series currently available, with many more on the way, including Star Trek: Prodigy, a new Frasier series, and Halo. Of course, Paramount+ is the new home for all our current CBS All Access Originals Series, including hits like The Good Fight, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Picard, Why Women Kill, and No Activity. You can see an expansive listing with descriptions in the official announcement.

Paramount+ also boasts a massive library of more than 30,000 episodes and movies from CBS, BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures, Smithsonian Channel, and more.

READ: Paramount+: Everything You Need To Know About The New Streaming Service

What devices are supported by Paramount+?

You can watch Paramount+ online at ParamountPlus.com, on mobile devices via the Paramount+ app for iOS and Android.

The service is also available to stream across a wide number of platforms, including smart TVs, connected-TV devices, online, mobile, gaming consoles, and leading OTT providers.

How much does Paramount+ cost?

You can select from two pricing tiers for Paramount+ in the U.S. The premium tier ($9.99) is available with the full depth and breadth of live sports, around-the-clock news programming, and world-class entertainment spanning Paramount+ originals to an expansive suite of current and library shows and movies.

The offering includes CBS’ live linear feed and commercial-free on-demand viewing, with 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision, mobile downloads, and cross-platform dynamic play functionality.

An ad-supported tier ($4.99) will launch in June 2021 and offer the best in sports, news, and entertainment. At that time, the current $5.99 plan will no longer be available for new users, but existing CBS All Access users will maintain grandfathered access.

Both Paramount+ tiers feature a seamless user interface, enhanced curation and discovery, personalized homepages, content categories, and central hubs for ViacomCBS’ brands. Additionally, each subscription option includes parental control capabilities and up to six individual profiles.