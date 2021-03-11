LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Live from Staples Center on Sunday, March 14th, The 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards hosted by Trevor Noah is music’s biggest night! Who is up for the coveted golden gramophone this year?

Beyoncé has the most nominations this year with nine, while 2019 Best New Artist winner Dua Lipa, rapper Roddy Ricch, and 10-time GRAMMY® Award winner Taylor Swift each garner six.

Here’s a sampling of the top categories:

Record Of The Year:

“Black Parade” – Beyoncé

“Colors” – Black Pumas

“Rockstar” – DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So” – Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” – Dua Lipa

“Circles” – Post Malone

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

Song Of The Year:

“Black Parade” – Denisia Andrews, Beyoncé, Stephen Bray, Shawn Carter, Brittany Coney, Derek James Dixie, Akil King, Kim “Kaydence” Krysiuk & Rickie “Caso” Tice, songwriters (Beyoncé)

“The Box” – Samuel Gloade & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Roddy Ricch)

“Cardigan” – Aaron Dessner & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Circles” – Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, Kaan Gunesberk, Austin Post & Billy Walsh, songwriters (Post Malone)

“Don’t Start Now” – Caroline Ailin, Ian Kirkpatrick, Dua Lipa & Emily Warren, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Everything I Wanted” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“I Can’t Breathe” – Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“If The World Was Ending” – Julia Michaels & JP Saxe, songwriters (JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels)

Album Of The Year:

Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition) – Black Pumas

Everyday Life – Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3 – Jacob Collier

Women In Music Pt. III – Haim

Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding – Post Malone

Folklore – Taylor Swift

Best New Artist:

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance:

“Un Dia (One Day)” – J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

“Intentions” – Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

“Dynamite” – BTS

“Rain On Me” – Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile” – Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Changes – Justin Bieber

Chromatica – Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia – Dua Lipa

Fine Line – Harry Styles

Folklore – Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Album:

Kick I – Arca

Planet’s Mad – Baauer

Energy – Disclosure

Bubba – Kaytranada

Good Faith – Madeon

Best Rock Performance:

“Shameika” – Fiona Apple

“Not” – Big Thief

“Kyoto” – Phoebe Bridgers

“The Steps” – HAIM

“Stay High” – Brittany Howard

“Daylight” – Grace Potter

Best Progressive R&B Album:

Chilombo – Jhené Aiko

Ungodly Hour – Chloe X Halle

Free Nationals – Free Nationals

F*** Yo Feelings – Robert Glasper

It Is What It Is – Thundercat

Best Rap Performance:

“Deep Reverence” – Big Sean Featuring Nipsey Hussle

“Bop” – DaBaby

“What’s Poppin” – Jack Harlow

“The Bigger Picture” – Lil Baby

“Savage” – Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

“Dior” – Pop Smoke

Best Country Album:

Lady Like – Ingrid Andress

Your Life Is A Record – Brandy Clark

Wildcard – Miranda Lambert

Nightfall – Little Big Town

Never Will – Ashley McBryde

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

Ona – Thana Alexa

Secrets Are The Best Stories – Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Modern Ancestors – Carmen Lundy

Holy Room: Live At Alte Oper – Somi With Frankfurt Radio Big Band

What’s The Hurry – Kenny Washington

Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album:

YHLQMDLG – Bad Bunny

Por Primera Vez – Camilo

Mesa Para Dos – Kany García

Pausa – Ricky Martin

3:33 – Debi Nova

Best Americana Album:

Old Flowers – Courtney Marie Andrews

Terms Of Surrender – Hiss Golden Messenger

World On The Ground – Sarah Jarosz

El Dorado – Marcus King

Good Souls Better Angels – Lucinda Williams

Best Contemporary Blues Album:

Have You Lost Your Mind Yet? – Fantastic Negrito

Live At The Paramount – Ruthie Foster Big Band

The Juice – G. Love

Blackbirds – Bettye LaVette

Up And Rolling – North Mississippi Allstars

Best Global Music Album:

Fu Chronicles – Antibalas

Twice As Tall – Burna Boy

Agora – Bebel Gilberto

Love Letters – Anoushka Shankar

Amadjar – Tinariwen

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling):

Acid For The Children: A Memoir – Flea

Alex Trebek – The Answer Is... – Ken Jennings

Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, And The Richest, Most Destructive Industry On Earth – Rachel Maddow

Catch And Kill – Ronan Farrow

Charlotte’s Web (E.B. White) – Meryl Streep (& Full Cast)

Best Music Film:

Beastie Boys Story – Beastie Boys

Black Is King – Beyoncé

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme – Freestyle Love Supreme

Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice – Linda Ronstadt

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas – ZZ Top

To find out who’s nominated across all 83 categories, check out the complete list of 2021 GRAMMY Awards nominees.

Watch the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards, Sunday March 14th at 5pm and 8pm here on CBS2.