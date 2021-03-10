LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Wet weather wreaked havoc on Southern California’s roads throughout the day Wednesday.

Overnight scattered showers left streets slick, giving way to more crashes than usual and flooding some freeways.

At about 1 p.m., a big rig crashed on the eastbound 118 Freeway transition road to the southbound 5 Freeway. The crash left the truck’s trailer stuck on top of an embankment, and the trailer’s rear wheels in the air.

In Glendale, a car overturned on the westbound 134 Freeway, snarling traffic near North Glendale Boulevard. It caused a backup for miles on the freeway.

Just before 7:30 a.m., another car crashed down an embankment along the 118 Freeway, near San Fernando Road. The woman behind the wheel had to cut from her car, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

In downtown LA, several lanes of the 10 Freeway, just before the 110 Freeway, flooded in spots, slowing down traffic. Officers were also in the area urging drivers to slow down.

But it wasn’t just city streets and freeways that were hit hard by the storm. Snow fell on the 5 Freeway in the Grapevine and the 15 Freeway in the Cajon Pass, and authorities on Wednesday said that chains would be required for vehicles headed to Big Bear and Running Springs.

In Orange County, a mudslide shut down Silverado Canyon between Olive Drive and Ladd Canyon.