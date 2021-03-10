LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – If you are having a hard time finding some of your favorite products at stores, you are not alone.
The executive director of the Port of Los Angeles said it is due to the pandemic.
“Since COVID-19 emergency orders came down about a year ago, we’ve been buying more retail goods, home improvement products, and exercise equipment than ever before,” said Eugene Seroka, executive director of the Port of L.A.
Roughly 900,000 containers are moving through the port a month. Imports, he said, are up about 50 percent.
“I’ve been in this business for over thirty years and this is the biggest surge that we’ve seen of imports to the U.S. ever,” said Seroka.
Seroka said he is hopeful the cargo will be moved as hundreds of workers who have been out with COVID-19 are now returning to work and getting vaccinated on-site at the port.