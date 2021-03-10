LeBron James Calls COVID Vaccine Decision ‘Private’The Lakers star said he would not disclose whether or not he will be getting the vaccine.

Pac-12 Tournament Tips Off Today In Las VegasThis year, the Pac-12 tournament takes place in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena. While the families of student-athletes will be allowed to attend, fans will not be permitted.

Dodgers Echo Manager Dave Roberts In Denouncing Violence Against Asian Americans: 'Such Bullying Is Nothing Short Of Cowardice'The Los Angeles Dodgers issued a statement Tuesday denouncing the recent spike in violence against Asian Americans across the country, echoing the sentiments of Manager Dave Roberts, who is Black and Japanese, in an internal email to the team.