LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The patio chairs that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat on in their interview with Oprah Winfrey just happens to be part of a brand from The Brady Bunch’s Christopher Knight – and unfortunately, they are sold out for the foreseeable future.
Knight, who played middle child Peter Brady on "The Brady Bunch," said he was honored to see the wicker and acacia patio chairs "become the seat of the most fascinating famous sit down in recent history."
"In Oprah's sensational interview with Prince Harry and Meghan this week, who would have thought the furniture would have been noticed at all, but it was…and not even by me!" Knight wrote on his company's Facebook page.
The former child actor was quick to point out he did not design the chairs, but that collection and others is sold under Christopher Knight Brands.
The Burchette Outdoor Club Chairs were available on Overstock and Amazon, but are currently sold out everywhere.