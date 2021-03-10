LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Wanna go to the movies this weekend?
Movie theaters in Los Angeles County could reopen Saturday, albeit at limited capacity, according to Variety.
The move is contingent upon whether the county meets criteria to move into the less-restrictive "red" coronavirus tier, meaning theaters – along with gyms and indoor dining – could reopen to operate at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.
But even if the criteria is met, it's not known if any theaters will be prepared to reopen under such short notice, Variety reported. Some industry experts have suggested a more realistic date of March 19 – nearly one year to the day when county officials ordered all theaters to close due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Once L.A. theaters reopen, the city will join New York in welcoming back moviegoers, potentially signalling a hopeful sign to the industry’s recovery.