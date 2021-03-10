IRVINE (CBSLA) — According to a new ranking, Irvine is the 12th happiest city in America.
Irvine ranked within the top 15 on WalletHub's ranking of "2021's Happiest Cities In America."
Other California placements on the list include Fremont at 1, San Jose at 5 and Santa Rosa at 10. Meanwhile, Los Angeles ranked 99 on the list followed by Modesto at 103, Ontario at 105, Fontana at 107 and Long Beach at 112.
— WalletHub (@wallethub) March 8, 2021
Irvine tied for third place with Scottsdale, Arizona for the highest sports-participation rate, according to WalletHub.
Meanwhile, Irvine and Glendale ranked third and fourth for the lowest separation and divorce rate.
The ranking took into account emotional and physical well-being, income and employment; and community and environment.
Fremont, California was named the happiest city, followed by Bismark and Fargo in North Dakota; Madison, Wisconsin; and San Jose, California.