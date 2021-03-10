LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Wednesday.

Riverside County health officials reported 183 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and one additional fatality, bringing countywide totals to 291,675 cases and 3,941 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 282,168 had recovered.

There were 254 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Wednesday, 54 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, Riverside County reported that 600,573 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, including 374,763 first doses and 168,009 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

San Bernardino County health officials reported 90 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 18 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 288,135 cases and 3,198 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 283,151 had recovered.

There were 237 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Wednesday, 48 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, San Bernardino County reported that 422,501 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

Ventura County health officials reported 93 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 78,499 cases and 909 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 76,977 had recovered.

There were 65 coronavirus patients hospitalized Wednesday, 21 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — a decrease in overall hospitalizations.

As of Wednesday, Ventura County reported that it had administered 239,620 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 168,630 first doses and 70,990 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

As of Wednesday evening, Riverside County had performed 2,559,709 COVID-19 tests, San Bernardino County had performed 2,553,555 tests and Ventura County had performed 1,176,337 tests.