LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The effort to vaccinate Los Angeles’ hard-hit communities ramps up with a vaccination clinic that will first open Tuesday at the Elysian Valley Recreation Center and make the rounds to other District 13 locations.
Tuesday's clinic opens at the Elysian Valley Recreation Center, 1811 Ripple Street. It will continue on for six weeks and travel to other 13th District neighborhoods between March 13 and March 24, offering both first and second doses on Tuesdays through Saturdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"The 13th District is home to many groups that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, including essential workers, seniors and communities of color, who have been unable to reach city and county operated vaccination sites due to long working hours, travel barriers or accessibility issues," Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O'Farrell said in a statement.
The 13th Council District includes Atwater Village, East Hollywood, Echo Park, Glassell Park, Historic Filipinotown, Hollywood, Koreatown, Little Armenia, Silver Lake, Thai Town and Wilshire Center.
As of March 2, those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine include District 13 residents who are employed as education workers, food and agricultural workers, seniors 65 and older, healthcare and childcare workers, law enforcement personnel and emergency service responders.
To receive a vaccination at the 13th District clinic, pre-registration is encouraged. Appointments are available between 9 a.m. and noon, and walk-ups will be accommodated through 3 p.m. if supplies are available. District 13 residents interested in receiving a vaccine must first fill out a form that will be used to determine eligibility.