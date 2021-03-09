LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A murder suspect whose case was “erroneously” dismissed was released from jail and on the loose in the downtown Los Angeles area on Tuesday afternoon.
The southbound 101 Freeway was temporarily closed in the search for 24-year-old Steven Manzo of Hawaiian Gardens.
Manzo is accused in the July 2018 shooting death of 24-year-old Salvador Corrales in Long Beach.
It is unclear what exactly led to Manzo’s mistaken release from the Century Regional Detention Center in Lynwood awaiting murder charges.
The shooting happened on July 26, 2018 around 9:05 p.m in a parking lot in the 6700 block of Cherry Avenue.
Deputies did not find the victim there but said there was evidence of a shooting in the parking lot.
The victim, Corrales, was later found in a vehicle in the 5800 block of Florence Avenue in Bell Gardens with gunshot wounds.
Manzo was linked to the shooting as a suspect and detectives said he knew Corrales, and agreed to meet in the parking lot before a dispute took place, leading to the deadly shooting.
Manzo was taken into custody on March 5, 2020, near his residence and was being held on a $2 million bail before what officials called the “erroneous dismissal” of his murder case.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact authorities.