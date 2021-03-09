MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As throngs of college students descend on Florida beaches for Spring Break, the Centers for Disease Control is seriously concerned about COVID-19 and that the annual gatherings could cause another surge around the U.S.

“We are worried that there’s going to be a convergence of people here and a real problem in the aftermath,” said Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

In favorite destinations like Miami Beach, cheap flights and discounted hotel rooms are making the area even more appealing despite the pandemic.

“It’s really the bars and those other kinds of gatherings that might become the types of super-spreaders that I think we saw a year ago,” said Gelber.

The CDC has made its position clear. To sum it up, “avoid travel, crowds, and poorly ventilated spaces,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

The agency said travel increases the chance of getting and spreading COVID-19 and recommends people stay at home.

If people must travel, the CDC recommends getting vaccinated, if eligible, and then wait two weeks after a second dose.

Also, get a viral COVID test one to three days before travel and keep a copy of the test results in case it’s needed.

They said people who test positive for COVID-19 should not travel.

People who are virus-free and decide to take a trip should check travel restrictions before they go and continue to take the same health measures on vacation. That includes wearing a mask, avoiding crowds, social distancing, and frequent hand washing.