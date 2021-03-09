RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — There was a little memorial outside of Carleton P. Lightfoot Elementary School Monday for a little girl named Ruby Meng.

Her classmates expressed their sorrow through heartfelt notes that said, “You are the best,” and “We love you.”

Families who stopped by said 8-year-old Ruby had been a student there since transitional kindergarten. The school is right across the street from her family’s home where she and her mother were brutally killed Sunday morning.

“We don’t know if it was random or if it was domestic,” a neighbor said. “It’s just very nerve-racking.”

The woman said the whole neighborhood is afraid because detectives said Ruby and her mother, Jia Jia, were fatally stabbed in a bedroom of the home. A third woman stabbed during the attack survived.

And, on the second night of the investigation, authorities still did not know the attacker’s identity or how they got into the home. But they believe the person responsible got away through a sliding glass door in the back.

There is a walking path that runs right behind the home on Bergano Place and Victoria Park Lane, and it has left neighbors wondering if the suspect was looking for a family to victimize.

“Are we safe, are we not safe,” the neighbor said.

Family members returned to the home later Sunday evening, but said they were not yet ready to talk about the horrific crime.

According to neighbors, Ruby and her mother lived in the home with Ruby’s grandparents, who were sleeping during the attack. They said Ruby often came to say hi to her friend’s dog during its daily walk.

“And it’s horrible the way that they passed,” the neighbor said.

The Etiwanda School District released a statement Monday night that said:

“The Etiwanda School District and the Lightfoot Elementary community are heartbroken at the tragic loss of our student, Ruby Meng and her mother. The school has notified parents that counselors will be available tomorrow and throughout the week for any students or families in need of support during this very sad time.” MORE NEWS: Crane Accident Downs Power Line Onto 101 Freeway In Hollywood, Causes Transformer Explosion

Anyone with information was asked to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.