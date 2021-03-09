SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) — Princess Cruises has extended its cancellation of voyages along the California and Mexico coasts, the Caribbean and Mediterranean seas through June 30.
According to company officials, the Santa Clarita-based cruise line is working with government and port authorities to finalize plans for cruises to resume.
The move affects the following voyages:
- Caribbean Princess: seven-day Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises;
- Enchanted Princess: seven-day Mediterranean and Adriatic, seven-day Western Mediterranean, and 14-day Western Mediterranean and Adriatic Medley; and
- Ruby Princess: seven-day Classic California Coast, seven-day Mexican Riviera, and five-day Cabo San Lucas Getaway sailings.
Guests who booked a canceled voyage are being given the chance to sail on an equivalent cruise in 2022, with the same fares.
People can also choose a future cruise credit equivalent to 100% of the fare they paid plus a bonus credit equal to 10% of the fare, or a full refund.
Requests must be received through an online form by April 15, or guests will automatically receive the future credit cruise option, which must be used by Dec. 31, 2022.
More information can be found here.
