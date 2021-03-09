LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County’s rate of daily new COVID-19 cases has dropped to a level that would allow it to advance to the red, or second most restrictive, tier of the state’s reopening blueprint.
The state-adjusted average rate of daily new COVID-19 cases has dropped to 5.2 per 100,000 people in Los Angeles County, which may advance as soon as the state reaches the threshold of administering 2 million vaccine doses in hard-hit communities statewide.
Los Angeles County was one of the hardest hit by COVID-19 in the nation and had not approached red tier numbers since the state introduced the reopening schedule last summer.
Further south in Orange County, case rates are in the red tier range, and its positivity rates are in the orange tier. If Orange County can maintain those rates through Sunday, it can graduate to the red tier by next Wednesday.
