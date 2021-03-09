LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said Tuesday that the department’s goal is to have all employees who want the COVID-19 vaccine to get both doses by the end of April or the beginning of May.

To date, over 4,571 employees have gotten at least one dose of the Moderna vaccine, and 2,473 have received both doses, Moore said. There are about 12,500 people working for the department.

According to Moore, the department hopes 75% of its employees will get vaccinated to help achieve herd immunity.

Employees are currently being vaccinated Tuesday through Friday. Meanwhile, the department has an education and awareness campaign to tell officers about the importance of the vaccine.

“I’m happy to report the rate of infection for officers has slowed,” Moore told the Police Commission at Tuesday’s meeting. “Last week to this week, we’ve had an additional 11 officers who have now tested positive, five of those are sworn members of the organization, six are civilians.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 2,667 employees have tested positive for the virus. Moore added that 158 employees are currently at home in isolation, and 2,521 have returned to work.

Moore was vague on when police department divisions will reopen to the public.

“I think on the shortest period is weeks and the longest period is months,” the chief said.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)