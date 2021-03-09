LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A rookie card for Lakers legend Kobe Bryant has sold at auction for just over $1.7 million.
Bidding for the 1996-97 Topps card started at $250,000. The final bid won at $1.752 million.
It sold through the online auction house Goldin Auctions, which did not reveal the buyer.
Over his 20-year career, Bryant won five NBA titles, one MVP and was an 18-time All-Star. He’s also fourth all-time in scoring in NBA history.
On Jan. 26, 2020, the 41-year-old Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others were killed when the helicopter they were riding in crashed in heavy fog in Calabasas. Last month, the National Transportation Safety Board deemed pilot error as the primary cause of the crash.
