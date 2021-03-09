LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Embattled California Gov. Gavin Newsom will deliver his State of the State address from Dodger Stadium Tuesday night amid one of the most challenging moments faced by a governor in California history, as he takes on both the coronavirus crisis and a massive recall effort.

Newsom has seemingly chosen Dodger Stadium because it is at the center of the state’s efforts to roll out the coronavirus vaccine. Dodger Stadium is one of the largest vaccine super sites in the nation.

His office noted that Dodger Stadium seats about 55,000 people, a number nearly equal to the state’s COVID-19 death toll through Monday, 54,224.

“Once filled with fans, now with health care workers vaccinating Californians, it represents the partnership, innovation, and resilience that embodies the spirit of CA,” the governor’s office tweeted Monday.

The speech also comes just days after the state announced a loosening of restrictions that will allow fans to attend baseball games for the first time in a year, albeit at extremely limited capacity.

Newsom said Monday he plans in his speech to highlight “the heroic work that’s being done every single day” to battle the pandemic, including health care workers, mothers, farm workers, children and others who have been particularly impacted by the virus.

Newsom noted that his State of the State Address last year was entirely focused on homelessness, housing and mental health.

“It was the first State of the State that ever set that aside as a topic, and we haven’t lost sight of that issue,” he said. “And I’ll be talking a little bit about our efforts on homelessness.”

The speech comes as Newsom deals with the growing possibility of facing a recall election. Organizers of the recall effort said Monday they had collected 1.95 million signatures on recall petitions. Forcing a recall election requires organizers to submit just under 1.5 million valid signatures. Recall organizers typically try to far exceed the signature requirement, due to the likelihood of some signatures being found to be invalid.

Newsom has remained largely silent on the recall question, often deflecting reporters’ questions during coronavirus briefings, saying he remained focused on efforts to combat COVID-19.

