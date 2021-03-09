GLENDALE (CBSLA) — Glendale Unified School District will return to in-person learning March 29, the district announced Tuesday.

“I am incredibly proud of our dedicated administrators, teachers, and staff who have gone above and beyond to ensure our students receive continuity of education in a distance learning environment over the past year,” Glendale Unified Superintendent Dr. Vivian Ekchian said in a statement. “We will continue to work together and support our educators, students, and families as we pivot to hybrid learning.”

According to the district, elementary teachers will return to campus March 23 — following the district’s spring break holiday — with students in transitional kindergarten through second grade resuming in-person learning March 29. Students in third through sixth grades will resume in-person instruction April 5.

The district said elementary schools would operate on a hybrid schedule with students alternating between in-person and distance learning in groups to maintain proper physical distancing on campus.

Additionally, all teachers and staff will have the option to get both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine prior to returning to campus.

The district also said it had added health and safety measures to school buildings including upgraded MERV-13 filters in all HVAC systems, HEPA filters in classrooms, touchless thermometers at entrances to all facilities, portable handwashing stations and water fountains converted to handwashing and water bottle filling stations, plexiglass desk shields and dividers, stockpiles of health and safety equipment and PPE, directional and safety signage in hallways and the creation of outdoor learning spaces.

“Based on current Public Health guidelines, we are excited to resume in-person learning for families who choose to return their students to campus,” Glendale Unified Board of Education President Dr. Armina Gharpetian said. “We are confident that the health and safety measures being implemented across our district are effective at keeping our students, employees, families, and community safe.”

Glendale Unified will also offer a full-time distance learning option for the remainder of the school year for families who choose not to return to campus.