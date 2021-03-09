PASADENA (CBSLA) – Hundreds of people who work in the entertainment and news industries were given the option of getting the coronavirus vaccine in Pasadena this week thanks to an error.
The city reported Monday that a registration link was incorrectly sent out to “a large group of entertainment, news and production individuals” inviting them to a vaccination clinic this upcoming Thursday, March 11.READ MORE: New COVID-19 Vaccine Site Opens Tuesday At USC As LA County Targets Hard-Hit Communities
City spokesperson Lisa Derderian initially reported that anyone in this group who showed up for the vaccine Thursday would be turned away.
However, the city later disclosed that the clinic was being postponed and rescheduled “due to a large number of ineligible individuals registering for appointments.”
It’s unclear exactly how the error was made.
The city of Pasadena has its own independent health department separate from L.A. County.
In both Pasadena and L.A. County at this time, only healthcare workers, people over 65, teachers, food and agriculture workers and law enforcement personnel are among those eligible to receive the vaccine.
According to the latest numbers, at least 33,865 Pasadena residents have received the vaccine so far.