ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Thousands of furloughed Disneyland workers will be recalled to be trained on new safety standards ahead of the company’s plans to reopen the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim by late April, the company announced Tuesday.
Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek said while Disneyland and California Adventure could potentially reopen at the beginning of April, the park will recall more than 10,000 furloughed employees after the state has cleared a path for theme parks to reopen at limited capacity.
“Here in California, we’re encouraged by the positive trends we’re
seeing and we’re hopeful they’ll continue to improve and we’ll be able to
reopen our parks to guests with limited capacity by late April — we look
forward to publicizing an opening date in the coming weeks,” Chapek said.
After announcing last week that theme parks can reopen beginning April 1 in counties that have reached the “red” tier of the state’s four-level Blueprint for a Safer Economy, Orange County – currently in the most-restrictive “purple” tier – is expected to advance to the “red” tier as early as next week.
Only in-state visitors will be admitted, according to the revised guidelines.
In the meantime, Disneyland is scheduled to launch a new outdoor dining experience at the California Adventure Park on March 18, allowing Disney lovers to come back to the park and enjoy a churro or a Dole Whip, wave at Mickey Mouse, and take photos in front of the park’s most beloved attractions.