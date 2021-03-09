DIAMOND BAR (CBSLA) — A female driver was taken into custody Tuesday night after an hours-long standoff following a wild and dangerous pursuit came to a stop in Diamond Bar.

A child, who was in the car during the entire ordeal, came out of the vehicle first after deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deployed a tear gas canister into the car.

Sheriff’s deputies thought they had enough confirmation that only the suspect was in the car. The windows were tinted and towards the end the suspect was blocking the windows with sunshades and even a laundry basket. An ambulance is coming to tend to the child. — Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) March 10, 2021

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the pursuit started at about 3:30 p.m. after the driver was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run collision with a sheriff’s sergeant in front of the LASD Walnut-Diamond Bar Station.

During the pursuit, the driver struck a number of vehicles and deputies attempted at least one PIT maneuver.

After the pursuit came to a end in Diamond Bar when the car became disabled, deputies used bean bag rounds in an attempt to get a clear look into the vehicle, but were unable to break through the tint on the windows.

SWAT was brought out to the scene and two armored vehicles boxed in the car as deputies continued their attempts to get the driver to surrender.