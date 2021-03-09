LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Tuesday.

Riverside County health officials reported 452 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 291,492 cases and 3,940 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 281,502 had recovered.

There were 264 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Monday, 59 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — an increase in overall admissions from Monday, but a decrease in ICU patients.

As of Tuesday, Riverside County reported that 588,419 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, including 372,906 first doses and 161,289 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

San Bernardino County health officials reported one newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and four additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 288,045 cases and 3,180 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 283,019 had recovered.

There were 253 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Tuesday, 49 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — an increase in overall admissions from Monday, but a decrease in ICU patients.

As of Tuesday, San Bernardino County reported that 417,040 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, including 148,246 first doses and 134,718 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

Ventura County health officials reported 135 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and six additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 78,406 cases and 901 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 76,884 had recovered.

There were 71 coronavirus patients hospitalized Tuesday, 20 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Monday.

As of Monday, Ventura County reported that it had administered 233,759 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 164,760 first doses and 68,999 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

As of Tuesday evening, Riverside County had performed 2,550,537 COVID-19 tests, San Bernardino County had performed 2,549,741 tests and Ventura County had performed 1,171,762 tests.