NEWPORT BEACH (CBSLA) — Several teens are wanted in the beating of a man in Newport Beach that was captured on video.

A fight was reported Saturday night in the area of Balboa Boulevard East and Main Street, where officers found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

His attackers, however, scattered before police arrived.

Video of the fight was posted on Instagram Monday night, and police confirmed the footage was of the Saturday night fight in Newport Beach.

The video shows teenagers in hoodies and backpacks approaching the man in the middle of a street as cars go by, then start punching and kicking him until he falls down, hitting his head with a hard thud. One voice in the background eggs on the attack, and the last teen involved in the fight calls the man an expletive before running off.

The video ends after another man stops to protect the man on the ground from the teens.

Police say they are working to track down the teens involved.