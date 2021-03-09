LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Buckingham Palace made its first statement Tuesday since the bombshell interview by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the statement from Queen Elizabeth read.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”

In Sunday’s shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey conducted at their home in Montecito, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed that members of the royal family were concerned about “how dark” their baby’s skin tone would be.

“In those months when I was pregnant, and at the same time there was talk about no title, no security, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” said the duchess, who identifies as biracial.

Prince Harry also revealed a rift with his father, Prince Charles, so deep that Harry said his father at one point “stopped taking my calls.”

Markle also disclosed that at some points she contemplated suicide.