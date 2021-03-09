LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – An armed man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles after leading officers on a pursuit.
The chase began before 2:30 a.m. when Los Angeles police responded to a report of a man with a gun.
During the chase, police believe the suspect may have tossed the gun out the window of the car.
At around 3 a.m., the chase came to an end at Figueroa Street and West Gage Avenue. The suspect was taken into custody. He was not identified.
The circumstances that lead up to the chase were not immediately confirmed. No one was hurt.