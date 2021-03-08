RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people who were found inside a home in Rancho Cucamonga. A third person has been hospitalized.
Deputies responded to the home in the 6800 block of Bergano Place around 3 a.m. following a report of an unknown problem inside the home.
The questions surrounding what happened leave neighbors very uneasy, including one man who heard a frightening scream just before police arrived.
It was more like a tortured kind of scream,” said Joe Castillo, a neighbor. “I thought I was dreaming but couldn’t wake up.”
When investigators arrived, they located two individuals who had died. One was an adult female, and the second was a child.
“To find out that it was the little girl that was killed, that really was upsetting,” said Marissa Keck, a neighbor. “It’s a lot to take in right now.”
A third victim, described as a woman, has been hospitalized but is expected to survive.
The victims have not been identified.
No further details were immediately available. An investigation is underway.