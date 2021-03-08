LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A winter storm will make its way into the Southland Tuesday night, with some mountain areas potentially seeing more than a foot of snow while rain is expected through the rest of the region into Thursday.
The storm is expected to roll in Tuesday evening and continue through Thursday evening for Los Angeles County mountains, excluding the Santa Monica range.
The National Weather Service expects 6 to 12 inches of snow and potentially up to 15 inches in areas above 4,500 feet.
The snowy conditions will be joined by southwest winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph.
The winter conditions could make driving hazardous in the county's northern reaches, and the 5 and 14 freeways will likely be affected.
“A rain band looks to move into the region late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, then a cold and unstable air mass will continue showers with low snow levels down to 2,500-3,500 feet,” according to the National Weather Service. “Accumulating snowfall will likely affect travel through the Interstate 5 Corridor and on Highway 14.
“… There is also a potential for thunderstorms across the area, possibly producing brief locally heavy rainfall.”
The Antelope Valley, which was under a wind advisory starting, will likely be under another such advisory Tuesday.
Dry weather is expected to return by Friday and continuing through the weekend.