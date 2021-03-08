SOUTH GATE (CBSLA) — Authorities sought the public’s help Monday to help find a 78-year-old woman with memory loss who went missing in South Gate.
Silvia Ochoa De Hernandez was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 7 at South Gate Park, 4900 Southern Ave., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.
She is described as a Hispanic woman who is 5 feet tall and weighs 116 pounds. She has gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black sweater, blue pants and black shoes.
According to a sheriff's department statement, she suffers has memory loss and requires medication.
“Her family has not seen or heard from her. They are very concerned and asking for the public’s help,” the department said.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts was urged to call the sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500, South Gate police at 323-563- 5436, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
