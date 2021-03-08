(CBS) – Last night’s two-hour CBS special, Oprah With Meghan And Harry delivered 17.1 million viewers, the largest primetime audience for any entertainment special during the current television season, according to Nielsen fast national ratings for Sunday, March 7th.

In social media, last night’s interview drove 12 billion potential impressions. In the week leading up to the event, it drove 28.3B potential impressions. The special dominated the night – with Meghan trending within the top 10 in the US for 12 hours and peaking at #1. #OprahMeghanHarry, Archie, Kate, Charles, Diana, William and Royal all trended within the top 10 last night as well.

This was CBS’ most live steamed event outside of the NFL and Super Bowl Sunday this season. The special is available to stream for free, on demand, on the CBS App and CBS.com.