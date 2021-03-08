CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — A semi-truck overturned on the 60 Freeway in Montebello Monday night after a collision with a minivan.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway near Garfield Avenue, causing the truck to overturn and block at least three lanes of the highway.

Fire crews successfully extracted the driver from the semi-truck more than an hour after the crash.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash or the extent of injuries for any of those involved.