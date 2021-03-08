MONTEBELLO (CBSLA) — A semi-truck overturned on the 60 Freeway in Montebello Monday night after a collision with a minivan.
According to the California Highway Patrol, the crash happened on the westbound lanes of the 60 Freeway near Garfield Avenue, causing the truck to overturn and block at least three lanes of the highway.
Awful crash on the 60 West in Montebello: at the Wilcox exit a big rig flipped over and the driver has been trapped for over a half hour…all lanes blocked and traffic not moving for 4 miles. Use the 10 instead @CBSLA @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/nP9KvoMNPN
— Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) March 9, 2021
Fire crews successfully extracted the driver from the semi-truck more than an hour after the crash.
It was not immediately clear what led up to the crash or the extent of injuries for any of those involved.