PASADENA (CBSLA) — The wildly popular Eaton Canyon hiking area has been cleaned of all litter, thanks to one man who committed to picking up trash every day for more than a year.
Edgar McGregor says there’s no longer any garbage littering Eaton Canyon’s main trail, the waterfalls, the storm drains, or the homeless encampments. His work to pick up litter were also not deterred by rain, falling ash from a burning wildfire, or the appearance of a bobcat.READ MORE: Conejo Valley Unified Students Return To High School Campuses
McGregor says he collected up to three thousand pounds of trash on some days.READ MORE: Man Shot And Killed By Burbank Police Checking On Child Wandering In Hotel Parking Lot
“The only solution to picking up trash in our local parks is just that – is to hire people to clean them up and permanently,” he said.MORE NEWS: Meghan Markle Reveals Thoughts Of Suicide In Interview With Oprah, Shining Light On Mental Health Needs, Support
Besides collecting trash, McGregor says he cashed in the recyclables he collected, then donated the money to charity. McGregor says he’ll now focus on another local park in need of a cleanup.