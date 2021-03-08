LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Marathon has a new start date – and finish line – for its 2021 event.
The McCourt Foundation, which produces the Los Angeles Marathon in conjunction with the city, announced Monday the annual race is set for Nov. 7.
The race’s finish line has also been moved to the Avenue of the Stars in Century City rather than its traditional downtown LA location.
Dubbed "Stadium to the Stars", the new course will track the 2020 race course from its traditional start at Dodger Stadium into Brentwood where it will double back on San Vicente, Sepulveda and Santa Monica Blvd. to Avenue of the Stars.
Organizers say the finish line change will bring participants within easy access of hotels, transportation and the entertainment areas of Westwood, Beverly Hills, West Hollywood, and the Westside.
“We’ve been thinking about the next evolution of the Marathon for a few years,” said Murphy Reinschreiber, Chief Operating Officer of The McCourt Foundation. “Finishing on Avenue of the Stars allows for a more vibrant and exciting finish experience than previously possible. We expect the closing miles and finish line to be the highlight of the must-do, world-class experience that is the Los Angeles Marathon.”
The marathon was held in 2020 but in a limited format that drew about 27,000 runners.
