LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a man suspected of taking an 11-month-old baby girl in South Los Angeles.
According to the LAPD, 11-month-old Heather was taken on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 6 p.m. from the 8100 block of S. Western Avenue.
She was reported to LAPD's 77th Street Division this morning.
Police say the suspect is 39-year-old Delaneo Adams.
No other details have yet been released, including the relationship, if any, between the girl and the suspect.