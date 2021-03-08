CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:KCAL 9, Missing Child, South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a man suspected of taking an 11-month-old baby girl in South Los Angeles.

11-month old Heather (Left), 39-year-old Delaneo Adams (Right)

According to the LAPD, 11-month-old Heather was taken on Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 6 p.m. from the 8100 block of S. Western Avenue.

READ MORE: Authorities Searching For Silvia Ochoa De Hernandez, 78, Who Went Missing In South Gate

She was reported to LAPD’s 77th Street Division this morning.

READ MORE: Long Beach Begins Vaccinating People With Disabilities Ahead Of State

Police say the suspect is 39-year-old Delaneo Adams.

MORE NEWS: CDC: Vaccinated People Can Gather Indoors, In Small Groups, Without Masks

No other details have yet been released, including the relationship, if any, between the girl and the suspect.