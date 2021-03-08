LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Nearly one year into the coronavirus pandemic, officials say Los Angeles County could move back into the state’s red tier by the end of the week, raising hopes of a broader reopening countywide.

Los Angeles County Public Health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said Monday officials could move the county from the most restrictive tier (purple) into the red tier, meaning in-person instruction for grades 7-12 and indoor dining could possibly resume.

But Ferrer also insisted that in-person dining at restaurants presents a high risk of COVID-19 transmission.

“We are working with the Board of Supervisors and all of our sectors

to plan for what will be a sensible and safe reopening as permitted by the

state, but as appropriate for our county,” Ferrer said. “And we’ll be sure to share that information not only with all of you but really importantly with all of the sectors in a very timely way later this week.”

Ferrer also echoed new guidance from the CDC saying people who are fully vaccinated may now gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

Vaccinated people can also gather with those who have not yet been vaccinated, but are considered low-risk for disease – meaning grandparents who have received their vaccinations can now visit their healthy children and grandchildren.

Fully vaccinated people, however, should continue to wear a mask and maintain physical distance in public, Ferrer added.