LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties all reported additional deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus Monday.

Riverside County health officials reported 136 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 291,040 cases and 3,912 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 280,923 had recovered.

There were 251 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Monday, 64 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Friday.

As of Monday, Riverside County reported that 585,517 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, including 371,711 first doses and 159,898 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

San Bernardino County health officials reported 177 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 additional fatalities, bringing countywide totals to 288,044 cases and 3,176 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 282,967 had recovered.

There were 249 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Monday, 50 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — an increase in overall admissions from Friday, but a decrease in ICU patients.

As of Monday, San Bernardino County reported that 415,688 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered to county residents, including 147,860 first doses and 134,236 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

Ventura County health officials reported 221 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 12 additional fatalities since Friday, bringing countywide totals to 78,271 cases and 895 deaths. Of those who contracted the illness, 76,731 had recovered.

There were 82 coronavirus patients hospitalized Monday, 24 of whom were being treated in intensive care units — both decreases from Friday.

As of Monday, Ventura County reported that it had administered 233,759 COVID-19 vaccine doses: 164,760 first doses and 68,999 second doses. More information about who’s eligible and how to make an appointment can be found on the county’s website.

As of Monday evening, Riverside County had performed 2,545,613 COVID-19 tests, San Bernardino County had performed 2,544,967 tests and Ventura County had performed 1,169,396 tests.