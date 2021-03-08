LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than 10.5 million vaccines have been administered statewide and as more people are vying for a chance to get the coronavirus vaccine, officials are now recruiting volunteers to help vaccine sites run more efficiently.

There has been an ongoing issue over people finding loopholes in the state’s current tier system.

These vaccine line-jumpers are misusing registration codes and appointments that are targeting under-served areas to get their vaccine without being part of the current tier that’s being served.

However, a new possible way to get vaccines early, according to the San Francisco Gate, is completely allowed.

A spokesperson with California Volunteers told the publication that anyone who works four hours or more at a vaccine site may be allowed to get the shot, even if they’re not currently eligible under state guidelines.

The way you sign up to volunteer is through the MyTurnVolunteer portal, which Governor Gavin Newsom’s office launched on Monday.

People can search and register for volunteer shifts at vaccination sites based on their zip code, but there are limited slots.

Interested volunteers can still register to be notified by email or text when slots become available to help serve in a general capacity as a greeter, helping with registration or volunteer management.

People with a medical background can also help with preparing vaccines, administering vaccines and observing patients who’ve received their vaccination, the website states.

Under the state’s tiered system, vaccination eligibility currently is limited to some essential workers, people 65 and older and health care employees.

For more information about how to volunteer safely, visit cdph.ca.gov/COVID19.