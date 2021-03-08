BURBANK (CBSLA) — A judge has issued a temporary restraining order against the owners of Tinhorn Flats that requires the restaurant to close, the city of Burbank announced Monday.
However, the court did not grant the city's request to shut off electricity and lock the doors of the popular establishment at 2623 W. Magnolia Blvd.
The order was in response to a lawsuit filed earlier this month after the restaurant remained open despite losing its operating license for violating both Los Angeles County health orders and the Burbank Municipal Code.
According to the order, the restaurant would only be allowed to reopen once it has both a county health permit and a city conditional use permit.
If the restaurant continues to operate in violation of the court order, the city said it would return to the court for further orders and enforcement.
A hearing on a preliminary injunction is set for March 26.