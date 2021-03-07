RANCHO CUCAMONGA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of two people who were found inside a home in Rancho Cucamonga. A third person has been hospitalized.
Deputies responded to the home in the 6800 block of Bergano Place around 3 a.m. following a report of an unknown problem inside the home.
When they arrived, they located two individuals who had died. One was an adult female, and the second was a child. A third victim, described as a woman, has been hospitalized but is expected to survive.
No further details were immediately available. An investigation is underway.