BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – A woman that was hurt in the aftermath of an armed robbery at an upscale restaurant is speaking out, saying that the assault she endured lead to both physical and emotional scars.
The woman, who did not want to be identified for her safety, was waiting outside Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills Thursday afternoon when three robbers stolen a man's $500,000 watch, stuck a gun to his head, and shot a nearby woman in the leg, police said.
As the crooks were running away with the watch, surveillance video shows them slam a woman to the ground.
"My shoulder and my humerus bone are broken," she told CBS2. "I have no arm for about a month and a half and my chin was torn with a laceration."
Since the robbery, the city has added six additional security patrol cars, and 12 armed guards on foot. But people in the area are still nervous, including the woman hurt.
"I'm still very shaken up and I'm broken emotionally," the victim added.
Investigators are also looking into what they called a series of similar crimes on the west side of Los Angeles to see if there is any connection.