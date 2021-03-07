BELL GARDENS (CBSLA) — Authorities Sunday sought the public’s help in locating a man who abandoned a vehicle during a pursuit with police in Bell Gardens and left a “ghost gun” – a weapon with no manufacturer-imprinted serial number – near or inside the car.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle sometime Friday for a traffic violation, which triggered a pursuit that came to an end in the 6600 block of Garfield Avenue, said Lt. Ruben Musquiz of the Bell Gardens Police Department.
— Bell Gardens Police (@BellGardens_PD) March 7, 2021
The driver ran away into an adjoining residential area, Musquiz said.
“Where the driver was last seen, officers located a loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine,” he said. “The handgun is commonly referred to as a `ghost’ gun due to the fact it contained no manufacturer imprinted serial number.”
Police set up a perimeter but the person was not found.
Bell Gardens police urged anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspect to call them at 562-806-7617.
