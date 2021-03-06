PASADENA (CBSLA) — The Pasadena California Pizza Kitchen has a new menu item that’s out of this world!
The "red planet pizza" is a Mars-inspired 7-inch pie topped with spicy marinara sauce, goat cheese, pepperoni, and Fresno chilis.
The pizza "celebrates scientific discovery and the team at Jet Propulsion Laboratories in California which assisted with the landing of NASA's Perseverance Rover," the company said in a statement on Saturday.
The fiery creation costs $5 and is only available at the Pasadena Mobile CPK Kitchen on March 8 and March 10 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
"We are proud to celebrate the hardworking employees at JPL and honor their victories with this pizza," Brian Sullivan, Executive Head Chef and SVP of Culinary Innovation at CPK, said in a statement.
“We are always looking to create new dishes and this pizza in honor of our science heroes at JPL is a testament to our passion and commitment in creating culinary innovation and thanking our local community.”