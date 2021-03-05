LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — As some cities and states begin lifting pandemic restrictions, with case rates falling and vaccination availability increasing, more companies are hiring.

Last month alone, the U.S. added 379,000 more jobs, dropping the nation’s unemployment rate fo 6.2%, but those gains are not benefiting all workers equitably.

The impacts of the pandemic have hit women in the workforce hardest, with some moms having to stay home to care for children no longer attending in-person school and others saying they’re concerned about telling employers they have children.

And even for women who have kept their jobs, they say the pandemic has turned their lives upside down.

“So many women were thrown into remote work in mid-March when this pandemic began, and it’s just not working,” Caroline Fairchild, editor-at-large for LinkedIn News, said. “There’s no sustainable policies in place.”

According to a new survey by LinkedIn, 70% of women feel they need to lower their career expectations, 60% feel they’re underperforming in all areas of life and 39% of working moms feel they are failing their children.

“Despite the struggles that women are facing at home, there’s still this stigma,” Fairchild said. “This stigma that you can’t feel like you can talk with your manager about what you’re facing at home and the pandemic has made all of that worse.”

The U.S. Department of Labor reported that 275,000 women left the workforce this past January, compared to 71,000 men.